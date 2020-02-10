UVM investigates arson in student dormitory

An arson investigation is underway at the University of Vermont after students set fire to paper decorations on the doors inside a dorm.

UVM Police say they got a fire alarm call from Harris Millis Hall just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputy Chief Tim Bilodeau says five students lit the pieces of paper on fire. He says five doors were hit.

Bilodeau says UVM Police drafted an affidavit for arson charges and sent the case to the state's attorney, who declined to prosecute.

"They've already reviewed the case and they've already declined to prosecute within the criminal court. They've sent it back to UVM for UVM to take action as they see fit within the system that we have here," Bilodeau explained.

Bilodeau says no one was hurt and minimal damage was done to the doors.