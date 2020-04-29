UVM leaders confident classes will resume on campus in fall

Leaders at the University of Vermont say they are confident the school will resume in-person classes in the fall with an in-person graduation to come later in the year.

The school canceled in-person classes and postponed commencement but says they are preparing to reopen in-person campus operations this fall.

In a video posted online, President Suresh Garimella says there will be some changes to how they operate.

Officials say degrees will still be conferred on May 17 and there will be online recognition. They will reevaluate in August about an in-person ceremony.

He says they want students to give a highlight of their time at UVM. That will be available on the UVM website starting May 1.