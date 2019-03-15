UVM medical students celebrate Match Day

Medical students celebrated Match Day at the University of Vermont Friday.

That's when students found out where they will spend the next three to seven years of their careers for specialty training in their residency program.

Students were called up on stage in front of their classmates and families to open up an envelope and announce where they are going.

Students we talked with said it's the biggest day in medical school for them.

"Oh, my gosh, we are thrilled! My wife and I are ecstatic, so excited to get down to Charlottesville and get started," graduate Nick Loschiavo said.

"I am really excited! It's a long time coming, it seems like it's gone by really fast but today is a fun day," graduate Holly Bachilas said.

The school says 103 UVM medical students were matched to 71 institutions in more than two dozen specialties. Eleven of them will stay local, training at the UVM Medical Center.