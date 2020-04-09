UVM nursing students graduating early to help with pandemic

The University of Vermont says all 95 of its nursing students will graduate early so they can support health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said Thursday that Vermont’s State Board of Nursing will offer the students temporary permits so they can begin staffing hospitals and other health facilities immediately after they graduate May 1.

They had been scheduled to graduate in late May, and new nurses typically don't begin work until late summer after they pass the licensing exam.

