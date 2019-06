University of Vermont officials are warning of a black bear sighting on campus.

They say it was sighted early Wednesday morning in the area of Redstone Green and the Waterman Building.

The Vermont Game Warden was notified and was on site. They say the bear appears to be happy but stress that it's important to leave the bear alone.

The warden says it's not uncommon to see wildlife at UVM and that it's important to share the campus safely.