UVM partners in national study on health in the rural South

A new study is underway right now at the University of Vermont -- studying people who live in the rural South.

The study aims to understand why some who are born in those communities live shorter and less healthy lives -- when compared to their counterparts who live in the same counties... or in other parts of the country.

The six-year, 21-point-four million dollar study works with 50 investigators from 15 other institutions. They'll study about 4-thousand multi-ethnic people from 10 of the most economically disadvantaged counties in Kentucky -- Alabama -- Mississippi -- and Louisiana.

Dr. Russell Tracy, a Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the UVM Larner College of Medicine, joined Cat Viglienzoni in studio to talk about Vermont’s role and why the study is so important.

