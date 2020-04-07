UVM passes temporary budget to keep school running

A full budget to keep the University of Vermont running for the next school year is on hold. Instead, school leaders passed a three-month budget to tide things over until June.

Then in September, the administration plans to present a budget for the remaining nine months of the school year.

UVM President Suresh Garimella says they need to get past the uncertainty amid the pandemic first, then figure out what income and expenses look like.

We're told Garimella donated his salary from April to a special school fund to handle the crisis.