UVM police chief moves to adviser position

The University of Vermont is now without a permanent police chief.

Former Chief Lianne Tuomey has stepped down after a four-month absence, which officials say was because of personal reasons, not performance based.

The assistant chief is now acting as the interim chief and Tuomey is serving as a senior adviser for safety and security. Seven Days reports she is also a finalist for a job in the City of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Deputy Police Chief Tim Bilodeau has been serving as UVM's interim chief.