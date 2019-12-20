UVM police chief moves to adviser position

Updated: Fri 9:25 AM, Dec 20, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) The University of Vermont is now without a permanent police chief.

Former Chief Lianne Tuomey has stepped down after a four-month absence, which officials say was because of personal reasons, not performance based.

The assistant chief is now acting as the interim chief and Tuomey is serving as a senior adviser for safety and security. Seven Days reports she is also a finalist for a job in the City of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Deputy Police Chief Tim Bilodeau has been serving as UVM's interim chief.

