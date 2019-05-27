UVM professor elected to National Academy of Sciences

A big honor for a University of Vermont professor.

Mark Nelson is the chair of Pharmacology and an internationally recognized scientist for his work on blood vessels in the brain.

He was one of 100 people recently elected to the National Academy of Sciences, which is a lifetime award. And he is the first Vermonter to get that honor.

Our Cat Viglienzoni sat down with him to learn more about his work.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: The National Academy of Sciences-- you were elected to it. That's a pretty big deal then?

Mark Nelson/UVM Chair of Pharmacology: I think so. Puts us on the map. We should have been on the map long ago. We have many excellent scientists here. And maybe there will be other people who will get in the academy. But it brings a lot of good attention to the state and the university.

Cat Viglienzoni: And so why do you think they chose you and your lab specifically?

Mark Nelson: Well, you have to be nominated. And I know a number of my colleagues think highly of what we do and the impact of it. And so I was nominated. And then you're nominated in a section-- in this case, it was physiology and pharmacology. And then you have to have enough people in that section support your nomination and then you move on to the ballot. And then you have to have more people support it. And then they just vote down because all sciences are represented. So people in plant biology won't know me even if they read my bio. And so it's for the impact of the work. And we've had some impactful work.

Cat Viglienzoni: So talk about the work that you do. What is it?

Mark Nelson: The major projects are in understanding blood flow in the brain. All the nerve cells in your brain are essentially just in a time machine. They have no energy reserves or minimal. And so blood has to be delivered precisely and rapidly to all parts of the brain that are active. And we have several major projects on what's called small vessel disease of the brain. And the more common forms are probably responsible for at least 40 percent of dementia-- cognitive decline over time-- and for strokes. And at the moment there's really no cure for them. And so this has become a huge issue because as people live longer, more and more people are having serious issues with dementia that's driven by diseases of the blood vessels.

Cat Viglienzoni: And so you hope that down the line your research will do what?

Mark Nelson: Well, there's two things. One is to understand how blood flow in the brain works, which is a pretty major undertaking. And so you can imagine, you have a thousand miles of blood vessels in your brain. And all the cells in the blood vessel wall are electrically coupled. So imagine you with a thousand miles of wires. And these blood vessels are monitoring, shadowing what your nervous system does moment to moment, year in and year out. And signals upstream and downstream to deliver blood to the active neurons. The second is by hopefully looking at the pathology, we'll be able to develop mechanisms, a means to correct the deficits in blood flow that happen in small vessel disease of the brain.

Cat Viglienzoni: And so the work that you're doing continues, I assume, as you are a member of the National Academy of Sciences. What else do you have to do as a member of the National Academy of Sciences?

Mark Nelson: I'm not exactly sure. It sort of gets shrouded in mystery apparently. The chair of the section I was elected in called me up immediately after the election was finalized and said I'll get you on a bunch of committees. And the National Academy is involved in making scientific policy, recommendations to the government. It also runs one of the most prestigious journals-- The Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. So the editorial board are active members, working scientists. But ultimately what I hope to do in terms of the disease is if we can correct the blood flow deficits that happen with small blood vessel disease because these go on for years, then hopefully that will lessen the burden of dementia. And the Holy Grail is, what is the consequence of years of having a deficit of control of blood flow in the brain? What does that do to your mental capabilities?

Nelson says he plans to continue that work in addition to whatever his new membership in the National Academy of Sciences requires.