The University of Vermont’s "Sustainable Innovation MBA" climbed to the number four spot on the 2019 Better World MBA rankings.

Caroline Hauser/UVM

The list is compiled by the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights. And for the second year in a row, the Princeton Review named it the number one, “Green MBA" in the nation.

Galen Ettlin spoke with the UVM business program's director, Caroline Hauser about the recognition.