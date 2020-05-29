UVM releases move out schedule

A schedule is out for UVM students who need to return to campus to retrieve personal belongings left behind when the university shut down the campus and sent them home.

Group one is Vermont students. They'll move out between Friday, May 29th, and Sunday, May 31st.

The second group is students who will not be living on campus next year.

They can get their stuff between Friday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 7th.

All other students will be assigned time slots between Friday. June 12th and Sunday, June 14th.

Each move-out day will be divided into two 4-hour time slots.

One in the morning, and one in the afternoon. To meet social distancing guidelines, there will be an average of 12 students per building for each time block, and you can only bring one guest with you. Students will not be allowed on campus if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have come into contact with anyone with the disease within the two week period before your move out date.

If a student is planning to stay on campus, the University will pack up your things and move it to your new room.