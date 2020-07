The University of Vermont is releasing a plan for its students to return in the fall.

The school is giving students the option to either take classes remotely or return to campus in person.

Those who return to campus will have some online elements to some of their classes.

Students staying home cannot have campus access but will also get one three-credit summer 2021 course tuition-free.

All state guidelines on quarantining will apply.

