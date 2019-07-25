UVM research underscores importance of genetic diversity

New research from the University of Vermont underscores the importance of having lots of genetic diversity in marine life.

The study focused on sea urchins. Sea urchins have a wide population spread. They span waters from Alaska all the way down to Baja California. And some species live on both coasts.

Researchers looked at what happened when they made the water more acidic to mimic what's currently happening in the world's oceans due to climate change. They found that when they did, the urchins' larvae didn't grow as well. But some with rare genetic variants were more likely to survive.

"If anybody has a chance, they do. And that's what's surprising about our results is that we're showing that the reason they have a chance is because of these large population sizes. Which calls into question all the other critters that aren't in such a good situation, that don't have these large distributions and all this diversity and lots of animals to draw from," said Melissa Pespeni, an assistant professor in the UVM Department of Biology.

Researchers say that's why the so-called Noah's Ark strategy will fail because you need large populations of a species to have enough genetic diversity to weather extreme changes in conditions and give the species a chance to adapt.