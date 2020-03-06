UVM researcher studies Detroit residents' resistance to street tree-planting

New work out from a University of Vermont researcher delves into issues of race, politics, and tree planting in the city of Detroit.

Courtesy: UVM

The study, partly explores why Detroiters in predominantly black neighborhoods, have such deep distrust of city officials -- so much so, that 25-percent of residents in certain neighborhoods turned down an initiative to plant lots of free trees to line the streets.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Christine Carmichael, the co-author of the piece, which was published in the Society & Natural Resources journal.