UVM researchers develop tiny living robots

Research at the University of Vermont is getting international buzz. They helped create living robots that could help fix some of the world's toughest problems.

Imagine, if you will, an army of living robots rounding up microplastics from our waterways. And once the job is done, those robots simply biodegrade into the environment. That is one possibility down the line for the living robots developed in a partnership between the University of Vermont and Tufts University.

"One possible application might be environmental cleanup jobs," said Josh Bongard, a UVM computer science professor. He says when they published their research earlier this week, they got flooded with questions -- and some pushback -- from people around the world.

He admits that having a supercomputer design living robots seems like the start of a problem in a sci-fi action flick.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Do people think that you're playing God?

Josh Bongard: We have had a lot of public reaction with concerns... It's not quite clear at the moment whether these things are robots, or organisms, or whether we need to create a new class of living system, a new class or a new name for these creatures.

But the researchers are still years out from any practical application for these computer-designed organisms known as "xenobots."

Sam Kriegman, an evolutionary robotics PhD candidate, says even he was surprised when they worked. "I personally did not think it was going to be possible to bring one of our virtual creatures to life," he said.

And yet, they did. He shows demonstrated how UVM's supercomputer took two basic building blocks -- a frog heart and skin cells -- and came up with a blueprint for an organism that would walk. Then, the team at Tufts took pieces of real cells and crafted the xenobot.

"And here is that organism that was designed by the computer, walking in real life under the microscope," Kriegman said.

The xenobots are tiny -- half a milimeter -- and slow. They can't reproduce or eat, so they die after a week or so. But despite their simplicity, they're also a mystery. These bots can heal themselves from being split nearly in half, and they can round up tiny particles.

"It could be that this is just like a wind-up toy that's moving along in a straight line and it gets some debris on its left foot and it starts going in a circle, or it could be something much more. And we don't exactly know at this point," Kriegman said.

So what's next? Now that they have this tool, the researchers have to figure out how they want to use it. They're working through different applications. The good news, they say, is that they actually have the funding to continue doing so.

