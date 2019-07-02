UVM study finds honeybees may be infecting wild populations

New research from the University of Vermont finds that honeybees may be unintentionally harming Vermont's wild bee populations.

The recently-published work focused on tracking bee viruses. It found that in samples of wild bees and flowers collected near managed honeybee hives there were more diseases.

Researchers believe the viruses were transmitted from honeybees to wild bees through pollinating the same flowers. They say beekeepers can help by managing hives better and getting rid of virus-carrying mites.

"While beekeepers can't do anything -- they can't vaccinate their honeybees to get rid of viruses, they can treat their mites. So, treating varroa mites should be the number one concern," said Samatha Alger, a UVM bee researcher.

Vermont's bees are also getting help from the state. Cat Viglienzoni reports tonight on The Channel 3 News at 5:30 on what the Vermont Agency of Agriculture is doing with the help of a new law.