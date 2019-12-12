UVM researchers first to map early development of PTSD

Post-traumatic stress can affect anyone and can be caused by a number of reasons.

But certain trauma victims can be affected longer and in more serious ways, developing a disorder.

Now, UVM researchers have found a way to map the early development of PTSD to better understand how it affects people. Their study was published in the journal Depression and Anxiety.

Matthew Price is an associate professor of psychological sciences at UVM and was the lead author of the study. He joined our Galen Ettlin to discuss the findings and how it could affect treatment moving forward. Watch the video for the full interview.