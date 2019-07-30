UVM scholar builds one-of-a-kind proverb collection

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And for a University of Vermont professor, decades of steps have led to a collection of work unlike any other in the world. Our Cat Viglienzoni went to campus to meet a proverb scholar who proves the harder you work, the luckier you'll get.

If there's anyone who believes the pen is mightier than the sword, it's Wolfgang Mieder. The UVM German and Folklore professor won't blow his own horn but he is one of the world's leading proverb scholars.

"Proverbs communicate by indirection. We can say things without offending something because we can always say it's just a proverb," Mieder said.

He loves how they span cultures and condense general observations into pithy sayings.

"The average length of a proverb is about seven words," he noted.

But short sayings can still lead to long dissertations, like the one that got him hooked in college. And just as Rome wasn't built in a day, neither was Mieder's 9,000-book collection, gathered over 50 years.

"You could, I suppose, call it somewhat of an obsession but I always say I do party, too," Mieder said. "Work hard, play hard."

At some point in his collecting, the 75-year-old realized he may have bitten off more than he could chew.

"About 80 new collections every year-- between 80 and 100," Mieder said.

But necessity is the mother of invention and where there's a will, there's a way. The university's newly renovated Billings Library wing needed something to fill its shelves. And Mieder needed space. Donating his books this past spring killed two birds with one stone.

"To be able to keep all these books together-- that is what I'm so incredibly thankful about," he said.

Appearances can be deceiving. If you judge these books by their covers, he says you might miss the wit and wisdom-- and history-- inside.

Some are really rare, like a German proverb collection from 1545. It's kept locked up. So well, even he has trouble getting to it. But there's a saying for that, too.

"Practice makes perfect would be a good example for it!" Mieder laughed. "So you see, you can also have fun with proverbs."

As for his favorite one, different strokes for different folks, it comes with a caveat for young proverb scholars.

"When I cover that in my class, I always tell the students, 'Now remember, different strokes for different folks does not give you carte blanche to do whatever you damn well want to do!'" Mieder said with a laugh.

All good things come to an end but if you're interested in learning about some of the origins of your favorite sayings or learning more about how proverbs have evolved through history, tune in Sunday at 7:30 a.m. to "You Can Quote Me" to see more of Cat Viglienzoni's conversation with Wolfgang Mieder.