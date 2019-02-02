UVM student found dead in Burlington

Police are investigating the death of a UVM student in Burlington.

This morning, police say a 19-year-old was found dead in the back parking lot of a business on North Winooski Ave.

They say temperatures were below zero when the man was cutting through the parking lot early this morning.

They say he was not wearing proper clothing, which may have contributed to his death.

At this time, police say there is no indication of foul play.

They have not yet released his name.

Police are still investigating.

