UVM student researchers show off their work

Nearly 500 student researchers showed off their work Wednesday at the University of Vermont.

It was a record year for the annual student research conference. The university says 524 students participated with 425 separate projects. Topics ranged from art to biology to physics, medicine and more.

We spoke with Mariana Wingood, a graduate student who's also a physical therapist. She focused on whether seniors in Vermont are more at risk for falls in urban or rural areas. Vermont has the second-highest rate of falls nationally. What Wingood found, surprised her.

"We found that people living in metro areas-- in Chittenden and Rutland mostly-- have a higher risk of falls than urban areas, which is opposite of what we originally thought. We did not find a significant association between nutritional risk and falls," she said.

Wingood said she plans to continue the research. And she said events like this also give her a chance to collaborate with other researchers who may be working on similar topics.