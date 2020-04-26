UVM student supporting charity with new business

A University of Vermont student is spending his time away from campus raising money for kids.

Jack Valentine recently launched a new clothing brand called "For a Purpose: Flatten the Curve." He's selling t-shirts to raise money to make sure students in our area still have access to meals now that school is closed.

Valentine says he has raised $500 so far and all of the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry.

"I knew that it was something that a lot of people could get behind and it would spread easily which it has, and it's been a great thing to fill my time with in a positive way," he said.

Valentine says he's working on other products to sell. He's also organizing a virtual walk.

