UVM students seek intersection changes on campus

A small group of students conducted a study at the intersection of University Heights and Main Street.

They found that several moments where people walking down the street and cars almost collided.

They say the traffic signals are partially to blame.

Students at the University of Vermont are hoping their proposal to make changes to a busy intersection will get the green light.

"Motorists are told they can turn right at the same time that pedestrians are told they can walk," said Jillian Scannell, President of Student Government Association.

Scannell says a group of students reached out to her about safety concerns at Main Street and University Heights after conducting a study on the dangers of walking on the intersection.

The study was led by Professor Richard Watts. Students monitored the intersection for nine hours and counted 7,000 pedestrians and more than 14,000 cars passing through.

“550 drivers turned on red while the pedestrian walkway was being used,” said Watts. “We counted a driver on their cell phone every minute."

Now students are demanding a number of changes.

“I would love to see the traffic signals change completely where everybody gets a stop light,” Scannell said. “Where everybody gets a stoplight. We have clear diagonal and crossing paths. Really brightly colored, very clear where pedestrians are to cross. So all the motorists are stopped. We get all the pedestrians to cross safely. Then everything is back to green light. Traffic keeps on going."

Students are hoping to meet with city councilors soon to talk about implementing some of their ideas.

"It's going to take hard work,” Scannell said. “Small changes can make a big difference in the safety of the students."

Students also recommending wider medians and crosswalks to make more room for pedestrians.

They also want a way to alert drivers that there is a pedestrian crosswalk ahead.