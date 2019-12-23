UVM study: Childhood obesity linked to lower working memory

A new study by Vermont researchers finds a potential link between childhood obesity and the ability to self-regulate and problem solve.

Experts looked at data from the ABCD project. We've reported on that before. Researchers across the country, including in Vermont, are examining the brains of 10,000 adolescents for a decade. The kids give blood samples, go through brain scans, and take tests.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics. It shows researchers used results from 3,100 9- and 10-year-olds. They found kids with a higher body mass index tended to have lower brain cortex thinking and lower working memory.

Jennifer Laurent is a nursing professor at UVM and the lead author of this study. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the results. Watch the video for the full interview.

