UVM study helps pinpoint anxiety, depression in young children

University of Vermont researchers are better understanding how to pinpoint signs of internalized anxiety or depression in young children.

The study involved 63 children and was conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan. Researchers led the children into a dimly-lit room, giving scripted statements to build anticipation. The children were then quickly shown a rubber snake. Afterwards, they were allowed to play with it. Wearable sensors were able to analyze the child's movements and pinpoint whether the child had an internalizing disorder with 81 percent accuracy.

Researchers found that in future studies they won't even need the fake snake to get results.

"Before they ever get scared by the rubber snake, that 20 seconds as they're getting led into this dimly-lit room is the most indicative of whether this kid has a diagnosis or not, and that was super-surprising to us," said UVM's Ryan McGinnis, a co-author of the study.

"It would be great to implement this long-term into well visits. Because in kids who are being unintentionally overlooked, they are not exhibiting any risk factors that adults are picking up on in their community" said UVM's Ellen McGinnis, a co-author.

Researchers hope to eventually create a screening tool that will help pediatricians figure out which children can be at risk for a disorder so they can get the help they need earlier in their brain development.

If untreated, internalizing disorders like anxiety or depression can leave people at greater risk for substance abuse or suicide later in life.