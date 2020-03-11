UVM switching to online classes to prevent virus

The University of Vermont is joining Middlebury, Dartmouth, and a growing list of schools that have decided to switch to online-only classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

University officials announced Wednesday that in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled and they will shift to "remote methods of learning" starting March 18. They say the changes do not apply to medical students and that detailed plans are still in the works for grad students. Also, they are encouraging all students to not return to residence halls after spring break unless they need to live on campus.

"This decisive action reflects our commitment to help slow the spread of the virus, while also promoting the academic progress of our students and protecting the health and safety of our community," UVM officials said in a statement.

Middlebury College on Tuesday announced Tuesday that spring break would begin a week early and the campus will be closed down. Dartmouth College officials Tuesday also said they are preparing to offer classes online and will make a final decision about students returning to campus for spring-term in the coming days.

