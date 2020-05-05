UVM team compiles COVID-19 research

Many people -- along with medical professionals -- can now keep up with the flood of new research related to COVID-19.

Officials with the University of Vermont's Center for Research on Vermont say have created a database that reviews and summarizes published medical works.

"And the reason we read published articles is because they've been what are called peer reviewed -- undergone a filtration process -- and people organized it into a two to five page document -- important information that they've analyzed. Maybe they've analyzed the death rate from this COVID-19 in patients who were admitted to the intensive care unit or maybe they've identified that if you're a certain age, your risk goes up. Whatever it is, that gets published," said UVM's Dr. David Krag.

He says it took a mix of software and manpower to fill the database and his team has plenty of work to do. They have a few hundred selections already in the database, but they deal with more than 100 releases daily.

