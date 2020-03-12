UVMMC to provide details on 2nd COVID-19 case; NH reports 6th case

Health officials in Vermont and New Hampshire reported two additional cases of coronavirus overnight.

University of Vermont Medical Center officials plan to release additional details on the state's second confirmed case at a 1 p.m. press conference. Click here to watch live stream in browser above. It comes after the announcement Wednesday night that a Chittenden County man in his 70s was hospitalized this week and tested positive. His condition was not available.

Health officials are investigating the latest patients possible exposure history and contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with him.

A sixth case of the virus was reported in New Hampshire Thursday. The person is an adult man from Rockingham County who went to mulitple European countries. He self isolated when he got back and his household contacts have self quarantined.

