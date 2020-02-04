UVM to unveil private breastfeeding pods

Updated: Tue 9:58 AM, Feb 04, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Private places to pump or breastfeed are being unveiled at the University of Vermont Tuesday.

The Mamava Lactation pods and will provide UVM staff, faculty and students a comfortable place to feed their infants with dignity.

UVM leaders say the pods provide a placed to go in parts of campus that didn't have a good place before.

Mamava is a Burlington-based company founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Sascha Mayer and Christine Dodson. The company's breastfeeding pods are popping up around the country in offices, airports and other public locations.

 