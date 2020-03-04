UVM trustees select Vt. native, alum as new chair

A Vermont native and a member of the University of Vermont Board of Trustees has been elected as the new chair of the trustees.

The selection of Ron Lumbra was announced by the university on Tuesday. Lumba, a native of St. Albans and Montgomery, has more than 20 years of executive search consulting experience. Lumbra was elected to a six-year term on the UVM trustees in March 2014.

He was re-elected last December to fill the remaining two years of former Board Chair David Daigle’s term, who stepped down at the end of last month.

