UVM trustees to discuss affordability

The ever-rising cost of college is a concern for families across our region. On the eve of a two-day fall meeting of the University of Vermont trustees, administrators say affordability is on the agenda, but students we spoke with say school is still extremely expensive.

"Without the scholarship they gave us, I never would have come here," said Zachary Grant, a UVM senior.

With graduation on the horizon, Grant and fellow students have a lot to look forward to. "I'm nervous about ending. I'm excited, but it's kind of sad that I'm nervous to graduate because of this," said Hannah Meharg, a senior from Connecticut.

While their college experience is coming to an end, the student loan repayment process is just beginning. "My mom is helping me pay for a lot of college, but she can't afford to pay for all of it. And I'm better off than so many other people here and in this whole country, but I'm still at a disadvantage when I come out of school because I have to owe so much money. It's ridiculous," said Jacob Hartman, a senior from Boston.

According to UVM admissions officials, the school commits $130 million to student financial aid every year. "If you look at the past five years, tuition increases have been kept to about a level of 3 percent or less, which is actually the lowest set of increases that we have seen in the last 40 years," said Ryan Hargraves, director of admissions at UVM.

But with in-state costs now at $35,000 and out of state costs over $60,000, new UVM President Suresh Garimella is pushing for affordability to remain a priority.

UVM spokesman Enrique Corredera says Garimella is actively exploring many options for addressing affordability. Garimella has also spoke about a possible tuition freeze.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: Do you know any details about what he has in mind for a tuition freeze?

Ryan Hargraves: I do not. He is not committed to a tuition freeze, but obviously talked about keeping tuition increases at bay.

Hargraves says 44 percent of in-state UVM students go to school tuition free.

All of the students we spoke with Thursday were from out-of-state. They say with the current price tag, it makes them think about their future. "Me personally, I really want to go to post-grad school, so that's definitely going to pile up a lot," said Christina Winburn, a first-year student.

Friday is day one of a two-day fall meeting of the UVM trustees. University officials say exploring options for affordability will be on the agenda but that they will not be discussing a tuition freeze.

Decisions for the 2020/2021 school year's tuition will not be made until next spring.

