UVM urges all students to go home; commencement unlikely

The president of the University of Vermont says remote instruction will continue for the rest of the spring semester and students living on campus should return home to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

In an email to students and staff on Monday, UVM President Suresh Garimella says commencement is unlikely to happen as planned. He says UVM will work with students who may not have viable alternatives to provide emergency housing options. Students, except those approved for emergency housing, will not have access to rooms, their possessions or associated facilities after March 30.

UVM is also encouraging non-local students who live off campus to go home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

