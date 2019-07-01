UVM welcomes new president

The University of Vermont's new president begins his job Monday.

Suresh Garimella

Suresh Garimella told reporters his focus will be on student success. He says another top priority will be making higher education more affordable and accessible for students.

Garimella is the university's 27th president and takes over for the job of outgoing president Tom Sullivan.

Garimella previously served as executive vice president for research and partnerships at Purdue University and as a professor of mechanical engineering.

In a statement, Garimella said UVM is well-equipped to face the financial challenges hitting other schools in the region.

"It is hard to miss the steady stream of news regarding the challenges facing higher education, within our state and across the nation. UVM is not immune to these. But with all of our assets - most importantly our impressive students, faculty and staff - we are better equipped than many to weather these challenges and also thrive with ever higher-quality educational offerings, impactful research and scholarship, and meaningful engagement with our community to match our land grant mission. Central to our mission is our students. Their success will be my number-one priority," he said.

Garimella's first visit to campus in February was met with protests from students and faculty over cuts to the College of Arts and Science. Cuts the administration says were in response to a 37 percent drop in humanities enrollment and a $1.3 million deficit.

Some faculty members have also said they felt left out of the process for choosing the next president and were unhappy they were presented with just one candidate.

Garimella's total annual compensation package comes to $630,000.