UVM wins the America East Championship

In last season's America East Championship game, Anthony Lamb wasn't quite himself. He was making his return to the line-up after missing 17 games with a broken foot. Saturday morning at Patrick Gym, Lamb broke the hearts of the UMBC faithful looking for a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Lamb scored a game high 28 points as UVM defeated UMBC, in the America East Championship game, 66-49, in front of 3266 fans at Patrick Gym. With the victory, the Catamounts return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

This was a rematch of last year's America East Championship game in which UMBC won, 65-63.

Stef Smith added 17 points for a UVM team that didn't have a single point from a player off the bench.

Rice grad, Ben Shungu had 9 points while Senior Ernie Duncan added 8.

UVM will find out where it's headed and who its opponent will be when the NCAA Tournament brackets are announced tomorrow night at 6 on WCAX.