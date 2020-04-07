UVMMC Staff can now park on university campus

The UVM Medical Center announced hospital nurses and other staff who normally had to park in satellite lots will now be able to park in the University of Vermont's lots and not take shuttle buses.

This after nurses and others petitioned the hospital and university to allow them to park closer to the building, so they would be able to practice social distancing while getting to work.

"On the shuttle buses, you're more in a confined space and even as nurses working in the hospital, we're doing our best to do social distancing," VFNHP President & ICU Nurse Deb Snell said. "On a shuttle bus, you can't do that."

The lots will require a short walk to the hospital, and there will still be a shuttle bus on that route in case employees don't want to, or can't walk.