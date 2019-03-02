UVMMC and tech employees reach contract agreement

The UVM Medical Center and its technical employees have reached a contract agreement. Negotiations began in December, and the agreement was reached by Friday's deadline after seven bargaining sessions.

The deal is for three years. The union said tech professionals' base pay will be raised to $15 an hour. The hospital said there will also be wage increases and market adjustments of 10% to 25% over that 3-year time period.

Union members will learn details of the agreement Saturday. A ratification vote is expected by Friday, March 8. The deal avoids a potential picket that was scheduled for Thursday.

"We believe this agreement, which provides meaningful wage increases, recognizes the varied and vital work and dedication of the hospital's technical employees," Chris Oliver, UVM Medical Center's Vice President of Clinical Services said in a statement.

Nicole DiVita, a Certified Ophthalmic Technician, speaking on behalf of the union, said in a different statement, "We are proud of what we have accomplished, but our work is far from over... this isn't a perfect contract, but it's a strong step in the right direction."