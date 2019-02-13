UVM's 'Kake Walk' featured performers in blackface for decades

Virginia's governor continues to cling to power despite an uproar over a college photo that surfaced of him in blackface. It turns out Vermont has some of its own recent history when it comes to blackface

Despite Vermont's perceived self-image as a racially enlightened state, former Governor Philip Hoff appeared more than once before thousands of people gathered at the University of Vermont to watch a popular annual blackface show called "A-Walkin-'Fo-De-Kake," or Kake Walk.

Seven Days reporter Derek Brouwer wrote about it for this week's issue.