Uber driver attacked in Hanover

Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an Uber driver near Dartmouth College Thursday night.

The Uber driver told police that he thought the man was his fare. Once the driver realized that the man wasn't the fare, the man demanded a free ride and tried to take the car keys.

The Uber drive was able to get out of the car with the keys, but the man continued the physical assault. He took off on South Main Street after the Uber driver used a pocket knife to protect himself.

The suspect is as described as 5'8" with a slim build, short black hair and in his late teens or early twenties. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Hanover police at (603) 643-2222.