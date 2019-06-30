Unanswered questions after child found with minor injuries

One Burlington family receives an unpleasant wake up call, when they hear the sound of what they think is a child falling from a roof.

Fire crews responded to the incident on North Ave. around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Meghan Clancy and her mother say they were gardening in her backyard until they heard a loud thump from over their fence. They then heard a child crying, and a dog barking.

"Is it a child, is it animal? You know, is it a loved being that needs to be saved?" Said Meghan Clancy.

The women ran next door to find a boy they said looked about 3 years old, in a parking lot, standing, but hyperventilating.

They thought the child had fallen the two stories.

"He had gotten up himself, but was very much in shock," Clancy said. "The fact that this little kid was scared and hurt is absolutely heartbreaking to see."

Clancy says she and her mother called out for the little boy's parents, and received no response. WCAX News also attempted to reach the parents, but we could not find them. Fire officials say the mother did arrive to the scene shortly after the incident.

"We're really grateful that we could be there to help out in a situation that, you know, if we weren't there, we don't know if anyone else would have heard it," Clancy said. " Being good neighbors to other people is a huge part of just having a community here."

Fire officials say the boy was transported to UVM Medical Center, with minor injuries. Burlington Police say no one witnessed the child falling from the roof, so they can't determine if it actually happened. They say they'll report the incident to DCF due to it's nature, but no charges have been filed.