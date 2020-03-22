Uncommon Coffee opening Essex Junction location

Uncommon Coffee will have a new location soon.

Next door to the ArtHound Gallery will be the brand new shop.

A scaled back crew continues to work on construction.

The business is owned and operated by Maya Crowley, the former manager of Uncommon Grounds on Church Street in Burlington.

Uncommon Grounds closed at the end of last year.

The new space in Essex Junction is 5,000 square feet about 15 times the size of Uncommon Grounds.

"It's going to be awesome. Our inside is looking beautiful. It's going to be unlike any other coffee shop in the area. We may be delayed. It may be that we really cannot hire people. No one is looking for work with the virus, but we're playing that by ear and we're kind of open to whatever happens," says Crowley.

"We feel comfortable, because it's a big space and we have a lot of elbow room. Not many people coming around and quite frankly it's giving us all an opportunity to focus on some of the details," says Tim Crowley, who is overseeing construction.

While there may be a delay to the grand opening, Maya Crowley is thinking of launching a contact list coffee delivery service to people in Essex and Essex Junction.