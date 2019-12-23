Uncommon Grounds closes up shop in Burlington, manager to re-open in Essex

Monday is your last day to grab a cup of coffee from a popular downtown Burlington shop. But the manager will be re-opening another business in Essex.

Uncommon Grounds has been open for 25 years. Now, the owner is retiring and closing down the Church Street location.

But, we're told the manager will be opening a new coffee shop called Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Outlets sometime in the spring.

We spoke with some employees about what they will be doing for their last day:

"To celebrate it, we are doing free drip coffee all day starting at 7 a.m., when we open and ending around 5, or when we run out," said Linda Biafore, an employee.

"We really just want to celebrate the customers and community and say thank you to everyone," said Meredith Green, another employee.

There is still a for lease sign in the Church Street property window.