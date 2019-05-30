Underhill man charged with assault following police standoff

An Underhill man faces assault charges following an armed standoff with state troopers Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at a home on Poker Hill Road. Police responded to a domestic violence call and say that Bryant Francis, 32, had assaulted two people and slashed the tire on a vehicle to prevent one of the victims from leaving. They say two children also witnessed the confrontation.

Police say Francis was armed with a a knife. He was arrested after a brief standoff with troopers in the back yard.

He's due in court Thursday.