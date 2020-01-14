Understanding Iran's cyberthreat capability

As tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and Iran, there's growing fear of another strike that could lead to war, but the next strike may not be with missiles, it could be cyber.

That attack could hit government agencies, major industries, and small businesses, including here in our region. Galen Ettlin and Céline McArthur spoke with Craig Peterson, a cybersecurity expert based in New Hampshire, who has worked with Apple and the FBI to find out where we're most vulnerable and why.