Understanding endometriosis

Georgie Kovacs Barden's path to motherhood spanned three years and 12 fertility treatments before she gave birth to her 3-year-old son, Connor.

At age 40, after seeing 10 doctors, she finally learned why she had difficulty getting pregnant.

Reporter: When you were told you had endometriosis, what was your reaction?

Georgie Kovacs Barden: Thank you for giving me a diagnosis... In my gut, I knew. I said once we figure out the underlying cause, I will get pregnant.

Like Kovacs Barden, many women only discover they have endometriosis after fertility problems. But most patients have severe pain during their menstrual cycle.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus appears outside the uterine cavity, scattered throughout the pelvis and abdomen. Researchers are still working to understand how this happens.

"The lag time between onset of symptoms and diagnosis is usually anywhere from eight to 10 years," said Dr. Arnold Advincula of Columbia University Medical Center.

Advincula performs the minimally invasive surgery required to diagnose and remove the telltale lesions that interfere with pregnancy and disrupt women's lives.

"Women are plagued with chronic pain symptoms," Advincula said. "And it affects women at a time in their life when they're trying to have a family."

After struggling with endometriosis for decades, Columbia University Researcher Dr. Noemie El Hadad developed a smartphone app to track symptoms and gain a better understanding of the disease.

Data collected from 9,000 women so far shows that women can have pain outside the time of their menstrual period and symptoms can include things like lower back pain, ringing in the ears, bowel and bladder problems, and even chest pain.

"We can't help them yet with relief but at least we can give them the validation and the better communication tools for themselves," El Hadad said.

Removing lesions with laparoscopic surgery is considered the best treatment option. However, many women may also be treated with hormones, oral contraceptives, painkillers and even hysterectomy.