Unemployment benefit relief on the way

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) If you haven't received unemployment benefits yet in Vermont -- the state says some relief is on the way.
Governor Phil Scott gave the state's labor department until tonight to get as many Vermonters their benefits.
Anyone who opened a claim between March 1 – April 4 - but has still not received a benefit payment - will receive a $1,200 check from the state.
To stay within federal guidelines -- the money is considered a prepayment of federal unemployment benefits.
So when you do start receiving state benefits - you will not receive the extra 600 dollars from the federal government for 2 weeks.
