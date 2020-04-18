Unemployment benefit relief on the way

If you haven't received unemployment benefits yet in Vermont -- the state says some relief is on the way.

Governor Phil Scott gave the state's labor department until tonight to get as many Vermonters their benefits.

Anyone who opened a claim between March 1 – April 4 - but has still not received a benefit payment - will receive a $1,200 check from the state.

To stay within federal guidelines -- the money is considered a prepayment of federal unemployment benefits.

So when you do start receiving state benefits - you will not receive the extra 600 dollars from the federal government for 2 weeks.

