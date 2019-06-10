'Unicorn Cafe' offers life skills to middle schoolers with special needs

Edmunds Middle School students in Burlington celebrated their final Unicorn Cafe of the school year.

The cafe is run by students with disabilities and Is designed to teach social and life skills through hands on experience to students with special needs. It helps with reading, writing and speech goals.

Ann Gatch, the creator of the program, says she teaches students that if they believe in each other, magical things can happen. "And believing that if you take the time, you can create amazing skills in everybody. And that everybody can bring those skills to a job, and hopefully it gives them a curiosity and interest to have a job perhaps at a cafe in the future," Gatch said.

Phoebe, a student in the program, said she enjoys seeing new people and their smiles.

This was the 10th year of the Unicorn Cafe. Some of these students say they are sad to leave as they head off to high school next year.