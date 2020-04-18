Unicorns spreading cheer in Colchester

Drivers were treated to a wacky sight on a busy Colchester road Friday.

Ladies, dressed in unicorn costumes off Severence Rd. waving to traffic.

They said they'd been out since 2:00 P.M., four hours before WCAX cameras caught up with them.

Nicole Bourbeau of Colchester said she and the fellow unicorns were trying to spread cheer safely.

"It's hard to go and not have any human interaction, right. So this was the best way we could think to do it without spreading the virus, right?" Bourbeau said.