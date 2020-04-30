Union complaint alleging unfair labor practices resolved

A complaint filed against a Vermont town and village by around 20 employees alleging unfair labor practices has been resolved without a formal hearing.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Rockingham Selectboard and the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees came to an agreement this week over the complaint filed by a local union for engineers.

The Local 92 chapter of the International Union of Operating Engineers filed the complaint over changes made to their members’ health insurance that caused some to see their premiums triple.

The issue was resolved pending payment to employees that will cover the extra costs they accrued since January.

