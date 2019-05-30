Unions plan to picket Vt. GOP fundraiser featuring Scott Walker

Unions say they plan to picket a Vermont Republican Party fundraiser Thursday night.

The event features former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker became a controversial figure and the target of unions after proposing a bill that significantly changed the collective bargaining process for public employees in Wisconsin.

We're told 36 Vermont unions and 20 community and political groups will be on the picket line Thursday.

One of the organizers says they plan to protest what they call Walker's "rabid anti-union positions and ideology."

The fundraising dinner is at the Hilton in Burlington. Gov. Phil Scott will also attend.