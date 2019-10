An emergency call center run by United Way of Vermont is cutting back on hours.

The 211 call center helps Vermonters in need by connecting people with more than 1,000 agencies offering health, legal and social service needs. Now instead of running 24 hours a day it will only operate from 8 to 8 on weekdays.

In the event of a statewide emergency, the 211 call center will be open around the clock.