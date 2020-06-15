University of Vermont releases reopening plan

The University of Vermont has released its reopening plan.

School President Suresh Garimella announced the plan Monday afternoon. It was created by the UVMStrong committee, made up of more than 50 faculty members, staffers and students.

Under the plan:

-Students and employees will take part in health screenings.

-Residence halls will be reduced in size, including a quarantine and isolation space for up to 50 students.

-Masks are required outside all private workspaces or residence hall rooms.

-The end of in-person instruction will be the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and exams will be done remotely.

-Physical distancing within classes will include a combination of remote learning and small-group meetings.

-University-sponsored travel will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

-Safety kits including hand sanitizer and facial coverings will be given to faculty, staff and students.

-A weekly email about health and safety will be sent out.

-Custodial staff will be increased, especially during high traffic hours.

UVM will hold live online events to share information and answer questions about the fall 2020 reopening.

Click here for more details on UVM's plans.